Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cooperative Guyana's President On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished President Irfan Ali good health, the republic and its people progress and prosperity. (end) rk

