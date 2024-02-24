(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) --
1978 -- Kuwait signs the Regional Convention for Cooperation on the Protection of Marine Environment from Pollution joining other signatory states of the Arabian Gulf.
1980 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law regulating the customs.
1983 -- The new headquarters of the National Museum is inaugurated.
1991 -- The coalition forces begin advancing into the Kuwaiti territories to liberate the country from the Iraqi occupation.
1991 -- Nineteen Kuwaiti resistance fighters entrench in a house in Al-Gurain district, engaging in an epic fight with the occupation Iraqi forces. The battle has lasted for ten hours and 12 of the fighters have fallen as martyrs.
2014 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company signs three deals with the Kuwaiti-Belgian Oil Company, worth KD 6.2 million, to supply the KNPC three refineries.
2015 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurate the botanic garden at Bayan Palace.
2016 -- Kuwaiti bowling players Yacoub Al-Shatti and Aseel Al-Roumi, respectively, win the gold and silver trophies in the third Arab tournament held in Doha.
2018 -- The UN Security Council, chaired by Kuwait, unanimously endorses Resolution 2401 demanding a 30-day halt of the fighting in Syria to allow entry of aid supplies.
2020 -- Kuwait Oil Company begins operating the heavy oil enterprise in northern Kuwait.
2020 -- The Ministry of Health declares detection of the first covid-19 cases of five persons who have come from Iran. (end)
