IDECO's Pre-Tax Profits Down To About JD13.6Mln In 2023

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) - Irbid District Electricity Company (IDECO)'s pre-tax profits last year dropped to approximately JD13.6 million, compared to 2022, which recorded approximately JD28.8 million.The company's net profits last year also went down by approximately JD9.2 million, compared to JD20.7 million for the comparison period.In a disclosure on Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) website, the company said its total operating profit decreased to about JD55.8 million from 2022, which amounted to JD68.7 million.

