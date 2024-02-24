Egypt – Outlook Revised to Negative; Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has revised the Outlook on Egypt’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) to Negative from Stable. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s LT FCR and LT LCR at ‘B’, and Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘B’.



Rating Rationale



The change in the outlook reflects increasing external financing risks, aggravated by spillovers from the war in Gaza and the escalation in the Red Sea. Gross external financing needs have increased while financing options are limited. Although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and international allies are likely to step up their reform-linked financial assistance to Egypt, we do not currently expect the level of support or pace and depth of reform implementation to be sufficient to significantly reduce external financing risks and increase shock-absorption capacity in the intermediate term. Moreover, uncertainties persist regarding the timing and disbursement of these funds in view of their conditional nature. Consequently, foreign reserve coverage of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis is expected to remain below adequate levels over the next few years.



The ratings also reflect acute foreign currency shortages, which dampen short- to medium-term growth prospects, as well as delays in fully liberalising the exchange rate regime as evidenced by the increasing gap between the official and parallel exchange rates. Egypt’s ratings are also constrained by considerable weaknesses in the public finances, including large government debt and very high interest payments.



External financing risks have increased since our last review, reflecting higher gross financing needs (estimated at 16.5% of GDP in FY24) in the context of challenging and costly access to external financing. Contrary to our previous projections, the current account deficit is forecast to widen to 3% of GDP in FY24, compared to 1.2% in FY23, given spillovers from the war in Gaza and the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, which have led to a significant decline in tourism revenues and Suez Canal receipts – both of which accounted for 22.8% of current account receipts (CARs) in FY23. In addition, government external debt service is set to increase to an average of USD16.1bn in FY24-26, reflecting larger maturities associated with previous IMF programmes. Although foreign exchange reserves increased slightly to USD35.2bn in January 2024 (from USD 34.8bn in June 2023) due to ongoing privatisation, their coverage of short-term external debt is projected to remain low at 66% in FY24 (or 94.6% excluding the relatively stable deposits of GCC member states at the Central Bank of Egypt).



In CI’s opinion, the high likelihood of further support from the IMF and international allies is still considered a supporting factor for the ratings, partially mitigating the increase in the country’s gross external financing needs. However, the expected assistance is likely to be insufficient to fully alleviate pressures on the country’s low foreign exchange reserve buffer. Moreover, risks to the timeliness and sufficiency of these funds persist, reflecting their dependence on the government’s implementation of sensitive reforms. In this regard, the buildup of reserves continues to hinge on the full adoption of a liberal exchange rate regime that will help restore investor confidence in the economy, and hence attract foreign direct investment (FDI). CI also notes that external refinancing risks remain subject to investor sentiment, and delays in reform implementation and/or a larger-than-expected increase in geopolitical risks could potentially trigger a renewed bout of portfolio outflows. As of September 2023, foreign holdings of domestic debt stood at USD16.5bn (equivalent to 47% of foreign exchange reserves).



External debt continues to be viewed as moderate at around 46% of GDP in Q1 FY24. Around 82% of external debt is long term (by original maturity), which we continue to view as a supporting factor for the ratings.



Although the Central Bank of Egypt has committed to floating the exchange rate, the official exchange rate has been stable at EGP 30.8/USD since March 2023. This stability, alongside the acute shortages of foreign currency in the market and the growing margin between the official and parallel market rates, continues to adversely affect confidence in the exchange rate regime. In our opinion, the central bank’s ability to adopt a credible exchange regime remains constrained by the significant impact a weakening domestic currency would have on the country’s large socio-economic imbalances and very high inflation rate.



Fiscal strength is low given the very high level of debt and the government’s limited fiscal leeway to shield the budget from the impact of domestic and external shocks. The central government budget deficit is expected to remain around 6.1% of GDP in FY24, with improved tax collection expected to partially offset higher interest expense (52.8% of revenues in FY24). That said, the government is expected to maintain a primary budget surplus of 1.9% of GDP in FY24.



The ratio of central government debt to GDP is expected to have increased to 95% in FY23, from 88.5% in FY22. The average time to maturity of the domestic debt portfolio is less than one year, reflecting the government’s reliance on short-term financing in the context of very high inflationary pressures and tightening local monetary policy. Refinancing risks are elevated in view of the sheer size of the budget deficit and high rollover needs. However, these risks are partially mitigated by the willingness of the country’s relatively liquid banks to purchase sovereign debt.



The ratings remain supported by the government’s commitment to fiscal reforms. Despite increasing spending pressures, the government has managed to rationalise unnecessary expenditures while improving its social welfare programmes to better target vulnerable groups. In addition, improving tax collection and administration, as well as continued efforts to tax the informal economy have led to increasing revenues.



Economic strength remains moderate, with real GDP growing by 3.7% in FY23, supported by the strong performance of the agriculture, tourism, telecommunications and construction sectors. On the expenditure side, private consumption is expected to have declined as a result of very high inflation. Real output is forecast to grow by 3% in FY24, fuelled by higher foreign investment as part of the government’s efforts to reduce state control in key economic sectors through privatisation. CI notes that risks to the growth outlook remain elevated, stemming from higher-than-expected regional spillovers, as well as the impact of the weakening local currency on inflation and hence on private consumption.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Stable in a year’s time if Egypt manages to lower its external financing risks by building up a comfortable level of foreign exchange reserves, supported by a credible exchange rate regime. The ratings could be upgraded if the government successfully implements durable structural and fiscal reforms which stabilise the economy, reduce its vulnerability to external shocks, and address socio-economic vulnerabilities.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Conversely, the ratings could be lowered by more than one notch in the next 12 months should external financing risks continue to increase as a result of higher-than-projected external financing needs and/or slowing reform implementation that would jeopardise the future disbursement of financial assistance, as well as undermine investor confidence.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst; E-mail: ...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.



Other material sources include: Regional Economic Outlook issued by the IMF (October 2023)



CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1997. The ratings were last updated in September 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: Yes



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





MENAFN24022024002960000411ID1107893294