United States Essential Oils Market Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Essential Oils Market Report by Product (Cedarwood Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Rosemary Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Ylang Ylang Oil, and Others), Application (Medical, Food and Beverages, Spa and Relaxation, Cleaning, and Others), Sales Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), and Region 2024-2032 ” As per the study, The United States essential oils market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

United States Essential Oils Market Trends and Drivers:

Essential oils are concentrated liquids extracted from various plants, including flowers, leaves, stems, bark, and roots. They are known for their potent aromatic properties and have been used for centuries in traditional medicine, aromatherapy, and natural skincare. The extraction process involves steam distillation, cold pressing, or solvent extraction, depending on the plant source and the desired oil. During steam distillation, steam is passed through the plant material, causing the essential oil to evaporate and then condense into a liquid form. Cold pressing is typically used for citrus fruits, where the oils are extracted by mechanical pressure. Solvent extraction involves using chemical solvents to extract oils from delicate flowers. Essential oils contain volatile compounds that give them their characteristic aroma and therapeutic properties. These compounds include terpenes, phenols, alcohols, esters, and ketones, each contributing to the unique scent and potential health benefits of this oil.

With a heightened focus on health and wellness, consumers in the United States are increasingly turning to natural remedies and holistic approaches to healthcare. Essential oils, known for their therapeutic properties, are gaining popularity as individuals seek alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals. Additionally, aromatherapy, the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic purposes, is becoming mainstream in the United States. Essential oils are used in diffusers, candles, massage oils, and other products to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve mood. The increasing acceptance of aromatherapy as a complementary therapy is driving the demand for essential oils. Other than this, essential oils are used in personal care and wellness products and also find applications in the food and beverage industry, household cleaning products, and the fragrance industry. As consumers seek natural and organic options in these sectors, the demand for essential oils as flavoring agents, disinfectants, and fragrance ingredients is on the rise. Besides this, the do-it-yourself (DIY) movement is gaining momentum, with more consumers opting to create their own natural remedies, skincare products, and cleaning solutions. Essential oils are versatile ingredients in DIY recipes, allowing consumers to customize products according to their preferences and needs. This trend is fueling the sales of essential oils as individuals seek to take control of their health and reduce exposure to synthetic chemicals.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Cedarwood Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Lavender Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Rosemary Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Ylang Ylang Oil Others

Application Insights:



Medical



Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages



Bakery and Confectionery



Beverages



Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Others

Spa and Relaxation



Aromatherapy



Personal Care



Cosmetics



Toiletries

Others

Cleaning



Kitchen Cleaners



Floor Cleaners



Bathroom Cleaner

Others Others

Sales Channel Insights:



Offline Stores Online Stores

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

