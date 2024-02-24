Edible Animal Fat Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Edible Animal Fat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global edible animal fat market

Report Highlights:

How big is the edible animal fat market ?



The global edible animal fat market size reached US$ 54.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 78.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14% during 2024-2032.



What is Edible Animal Fat?

Edible animal fat, sourced from animals such as beef, pork, chicken, and fish, constitutes a form of dietary fat originating from their tissues. It is frequently utilized in culinary practices to enhance flavor and texture and is prevalent in various food items like meat, dairy, baked goods, and snacks. Comprising triglycerides, a form of fatty acid, animal fat may be saturated or unsaturated. While it offers essential fatty acids and nutrients, excessive consumption can lead to health concerns like heart disease due to its high calorie and saturated fat content.

Edible Animal Fat

Market Growth and Development:

The burgeoning desire for convenience foods is a key driver propelling market expansion worldwide. This surge is predominantly fueled by modern hectic lifestyles and the escalating need for swift and effortless meal solutions, often revolving around processed and pre-packaged foods containing animal fat. Moreover, the increasing endorsement of high-fat diets like the ketogenic diet, which underscores the consumption of healthy fats, including animal fat, further bolsters market growth. Additionally, the market is propelled by the growing utilization of animal fat in diverse food applications such as baked goods and snack foods. This trend aligns with the functional advantages offered by animal fat, such as prolonging shelf life and enhancing overall product quality, thereby fostering market expansion.

Edible Animal Fat Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the edible animal fat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Baker Commodities Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Colyer Fehr Group

Piermen B.V.

Saria Limited Ten Kate Holding B.V.

Key Market Segmentation:



The report has segmented the edible animal fat market

on the basis of type, technology, signal type, industry vertical and region.

Breakup by Type:



Butter

Lard

Tallow Others

Breakup by Source:



Cattle

Pig Others

Breakup by End User:



Food-Industry Non-Food Industry

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

