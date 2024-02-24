United States Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size, Share, Industry Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ United States Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. The United States mobile phone insurance market size reached US$ 11.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during 2024-2032.

Rising Consumer Awareness:

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the advantages of mobile phone insurance, encompassing protection against accidental damage, theft, and technical malfunctions. In response, insurance providers are introducing comprehensive coverage choices that surpass typical warranties. The burgeoning consumer awareness and the desire for enhanced protection are driving the growth of the mobile phone insurance market in the United States. With consumers gaining a better understanding of the potential expenses tied to repairing or replacing their devices, the appeal of mobile phone insurance is on the rise.

Increasing Smartphone Penetration:

As smartphones become essential in daily life, the United States sees a continuous increase in the number of smartphone users. Given the substantial investment often tied to these devices, consumers are more inclined to explore avenues for safeguarding against potential damage, loss, or theft. Mobile phone insurance serves as a protective measure, allowing consumers to minimize the financial risks linked to their mobile devices. The escalating reliance on smartphones for both personal and professional purposes stands out as a key catalyst for the expansion of the mobile phone insurance market.

Technological Advancements:

Advancements in insurance services, encompassing streamlined claim procedures, extensive coverage choices, and the incorporation of technology to elevate customer satisfaction, play a pivotal role in propelling the mobile phone insurance market in the United States. Insurance firms are capitalizing on technologies like mobile apps and online platforms to simplify and expedite the insurance purchase and claims filing processes, ensuring increased convenience for consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of tailored insurance plans, tailored to individual usage patterns and risk profiles, empowers consumers to opt for coverage aligning with their specific needs. These technological enhancements and consumer-focused strategies contribute to the allure of mobile phone insurance, enticing more individuals to invest in policies offering protection beyond standard manufacturer warranties. The ongoing commitment to innovation and customer contentment is anticipated to sustain market growth.

By Phone Type:



New Phone Refurbished

New phone represented the largest segment as the high cost of new smartphones makes them valuable and vulnerable assets, strengthening the need for insurance protection.

By Coverage:



Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection Theft Protection

Physical damage represented the largest segment as it addresses one of the most common risks faced by smartphone owners, accidental damage.

By Distribution Channel:



Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online Others

Online channels represented the largest segment as it offers convenience, accessibility, and a wide range of coverage options to consumers.

By End User:



Corporate Personal

Personal accounted for the largest market share as the risk of accidental damage, loss, or theft is a common concern among personal smartphone users.

By Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

South represented the largest share as it has a large population and a high concentration of smartphone users.

The rising population of smartphone users in the United States has stimulated a surge in the desire for mobile phone insurance, driven by consumers aiming to safeguard their valuable devices. Additionally, there is a growing preference among consumers for all-encompassing insurance plans that not only cover accidental damage but also extend to theft, loss, and extended warranty services. Furthermore, insurers are adapting to the market by providing flexible monthly payment alternatives, thereby rendering mobile phone insurance more cost-effective and accessible to a wider consumer base. Moreover, these insurers are enhancing the speed of claims processing, utilizing technology to streamline the submission and approval process, ensuring swift replacements or repairs for devices.

