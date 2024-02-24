Cinc Syrskyi, SACEUR Cavoli Discuss Army Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, together with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov spoke with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, commander of U.S. European Command General Christopher Cavoli.

Syrskyi reported on the meeting via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, I had a meaningful conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, commander of U.S. European Command General Christopher Cavoli," he wrote.

Syrskyi noted he had briefed his counterpart on the battlefield developments and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Aspects of strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities were also discussed.

"I thanked General Cavoli personally and all partners from NATO member states for their help and active cooperation in the liberation of Ukrainian land from Russian invaders," the commander-in-chief wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Umerov and Syrskyi visited the Army recruiting hub in Lviv.