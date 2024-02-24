Turkish Economy Grew 3.97% In Q4, Say Economists' Estimates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Economists taking part in an Anadolu survey said they estimate
the Turkish economy grew 3.97% in the fourth quarter of last year, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The Turkish Statistical Institute is set to release GDP figures
for the quarter on Feb. 29.
According to the survey of nine economists, the estimation for
the country's economic growth is 3.97%, hovering between 3.3% and
4.7%.
The average of economists' growth expectations for the whole
year of 2023 was 4.4%.
The average of nine economists' growth forecasts for the end of
2024 was 3.44%.
Türkiye's economy grew 4% in the first quarter of 2023, 3.9% in
the second quarter, and 5.9% in the third quarter.
