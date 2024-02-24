               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Economy Grew 3.97% In Q4, Say Economists' Estimates


2/24/2024 12:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Economists taking part in an Anadolu survey said they estimate the Turkish economy grew 3.97% in the fourth quarter of last year, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is set to release GDP figures for the quarter on Feb. 29.

According to the survey of nine economists, the estimation for the country's economic growth is 3.97%, hovering between 3.3% and 4.7%.

The average of economists' growth expectations for the whole year of 2023 was 4.4%.

The average of nine economists' growth forecasts for the end of 2024 was 3.44%.

Türkiye's economy grew 4% in the first quarter of 2023, 3.9% in the second quarter, and 5.9% in the third quarter.

