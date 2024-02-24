Share Of Modern Weapons In The Russian Nuclear Forces Has Reached 95% - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The share of modern weapons in the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation has reached 95%, in the naval component of the nuclear triad it is almost 100%, while trials of new offensive systems is being completed, President Vladimir Putin stated in a video address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Today, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces has already reached 95%, while the naval component of the "nuclear triad" is at almost 100%. We have begun serial production of new Zircon hypersonic missiles. Trials of other offensive systems are nearing completion," the head of state said.

Putin noted that last December, new strategic submarines were added to the navy.

“Just the other day in Kazan, four Tu-160M missile carriers were transferred to the Armed Forces,” he added.

A day earlier, the Russian President personally inspected these bombers, and even took a flight on one of them. “In the general-purpose forces, we will also strive to keep the share of modern weapons and vehicles as high as possible. To repeat, this work is being carried out systematically and consistently,” he said.