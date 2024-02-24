Share Of Modern Weapons In The Russian Nuclear Forces Has Reached 95% - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The share of modern weapons in the strategic nuclear forces of
the Russian Federation has reached 95%, in the naval component of
the nuclear triad it is almost 100%, while trials of new offensive
systems is being completed, President Vladimir Putin stated in a
video address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Today, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the
strategic nuclear forces has already reached 95%, while the naval
component of the "nuclear triad" is at almost 100%. We have begun
serial production of new Zircon hypersonic missiles. Trials of
other offensive systems are nearing completion," the head of state
said.
Putin noted that last December, new strategic submarines were
added to the navy.
“Just the other day in Kazan, four Tu-160M missile carriers were
transferred to the Armed Forces,” he added.
A day earlier, the Russian
President personally inspected these bombers, and even took a
flight on one of them.
“In the general-purpose forces, we will also strive to keep the
share of modern weapons and vehicles as high as possible. To
repeat, this work is being carried out systematically and
consistently,” he said.
