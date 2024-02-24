France As Catalyzer Encourages Armenian Provocations On Conventional Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Paris, the
capital of France, drew attention only for one point: although we
are far away from our founder Russia, we still have a staunch
supporter France.
In fact, neither France nor the West as a whole think for a
moment about the future of Armenia in the South Caucasus - it is
not even interesting for them at all. The only interesting thing
for them is to intervene in the region through a flexible state
like Armenia in the South Caucasus and be able to change the
pressures to their advantage when the time comes.
Nikol Pashinyan's heated conversation with Mourad Papazyan, the
co-chairman of the Coordinating Council of French Armenian
Organizations in the capital Paris, was also remembered as one of
the interesting moments of the visit. The most interesting moment
was the participation of the French President Emmanuel Macron in
the meeting between the parties as an intermediator.
It should be noted that since Papazyan was declared persona non
grata, he has not been allowed to Yerevan. However, Papazyan was
Pashinyan's partner many times in certain important issues between
Armenia and France. For example, let's take the last time that
Macron disappointed the Armenian Prime Minister on the main issue -
recognizing Garabagh as the territory of Azerbaijan. Although
Macron promises that he is extremely attached to Yerevan and will
always stand behind them, he recognizes Garabagh, which Armenians
consider imaginary land, as the territory of Azerbaijan. At
Pashinyan's most desperate moment, Mourad Papazyan mediated to
restore relations with Macron. It is interesting that this time
Macron brokered between Pashinyan and Papazyan.
During the meeting, the co-chair criticized Pashinyan for
banning him from entering Armenia, to which the angry prime
minister responded with criticism. However, Pashinyan's assurance
is reported that the authorities will not protest the court's
decision that overturned Papazyan's persona non grata status.
But we wonder why Pashinyan should ban the entry of the
co-chairman, whose help he is in need, to enter the country or
ignore the decision to declare him persona non grata by the
court?
Perhaps this can be analyzed by comparing it with the former
separatist leaders, and it can be concluded that Pashinyan does not
accept the presence of any rivals in the country. But the question
arises: what is France doing in the middle? What is Macron's role
in the brokering between the parties?
By inviting the Armenian leadership to its country, official
Paris was actually trying to convey a single message: we will try
our best to prevent peace in the South Caucasus with our
traditional methods. One of these methods is to do what one cannot
do through another state.
France, of course, is not bold enough to open a war against the
South Caucasus. But its other nefarious tool is arming Armenia at
any cost. But can it be considered that France has no other
problems and that its only wish is for Armenia to have a strong
army?
Not at all. It has never been seen in history that an
imperialist, colonialist state wants another state to strengthen
militarily and economically. If France gives arms to Armenia and
provides comprehensive assistance to it, then there is either a
complicit issue or there is a deep policy that Armenia has not even
grasped yet. This policy is the policy of the West, which applies
its power to the geographical space it wants through other states
it uses as its instrument. As long as there is a tool in that area
that will serve its interests and is inclined towards it - which is
Armenia.
Today, France's and the West's anti-Azerbaijani propagandas are
yielding fruits. Armenia's initiation of armed provocation on the
border after a long period of calm, followed by firing in the
direction of the Azerbaijani army along the conventional border, is
almost a part of the planned game. Because the European Mission,
which watches only the Azerbaijani side with binoculars, is also
present in the place where the fire came from.
Today, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan officially stated
that it did not fire any response to prevent the next armed
provocation by the Armenian army. The reason is clear that the
European Mission is waiting for a retaliatory act of the other
party to the Armenian side. As a result, the Azerbaijani side
should be blamed and they can interpret the issue in their own way
and present Azerbaijan in the form of an invader to the world
community. This did not happen again. Because Azerbaijan already
knows the true inner face of France and other forces, which are
close to it, as much as they know Armenia.
