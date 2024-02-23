Cryptonewsbreaks - Upstream Offers Dual-Listing Issues Global Exposure Opportunity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, is dedicated to becoming a pivotal trading venue that reaches out to new international investors while also leveraging its media community to increase visibility around an issuer's Upstream listing. A recent article looks at how the trading app provides a distinctive blend of services and tools designed for issuers to meet the needs of today's investors. Specifically, the article discusses Upstream's global exposure process, which opens doors to international shareholders for increased liquidity potential while at the same time leveraging its strong media community and offering direct access for new global investors. Other benefits that Upstream offers when dual listing include a single global trading app, direct access to market, no short selling or other market manipulations, expanded hours and enhanced transparency, and spinoff share distributions. The app also accepts modern payment methods, which means issuers can access a global, retail investor-base that trades Canadian, U.S. and international dual-listed equities using credit or debit cards, PayPal, USD or USDC.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

