Red Rock Securities Law Inc. Welcomes Mark Mcmonigle, Esq.

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Prior to starting at Red Rock Securities Law, Mark worked at an international law firm and in-house at a large public company, with a focus on securities law, corporate governance, corporate mergers, and corporate acquisitions work. For Immediate Release
February 23, 2024
Red Rock Securities Law Inc. is excited to welcome Mark McMonigle, Esq. as a staff attorney at the firm. Mark will deploy his legal expertise for Red Rock Securities Law clients executing Regulation D, Regulation CF, and Regulation A offerings. Mark will be engaging in drafting Private Placement Memorandums, Regulation CF Form C filings, and Regulation A Form 1A filings. Mark also has experience with Securities and Exchange filings such as Form 8-Ks, S-1s, S-4s, 10-Qs and 10-Ks.
Prior to starting at Red Rock Securities Law, Mark worked at an international law firm and in-house at a large public company, with a focus on securities law, corporate governance, corporate mergers, and corporate acquisitions work.
Mark received his J.D. from the University of Texas with honors. While at the University of Texas, Mark was a member of the Texas Law Review and focused his studies on general corporate and securities law. Mark McMonigle is currently licensed in the State of Texas.
__________________________________________________________________________
Red Rock Securities Law Inc. ("RRSL")
An Arizona Licensed Alternative Business Structure Law Firm
1536 Cole Blvd., Suite 220
Lakewood, Colorado 80401
Phone: (720) 586-8610
Web:
Email: info
redrocksecuritieslaw
RRSL provides securities and corporate legal services with a focus on securities offering preparation for small and medium size corporate issuers of securities.
MENAFN23022024003734003177ID1107892997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.