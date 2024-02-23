Red Rock Securities Law Inc. Welcomes Mark Mcmonigle, Esq.

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Prior to starting at Red Rock Securities Law, Mark worked at an international law firm and in-house at a large public company, with a focus on securities law, corporate governance, corporate mergers, and corporate acquisitions work.

February 23, 2024Red Rock Securities Law Inc. is excited to welcome Mark McMonigle, Esq. as a staff attorney at the firm. Mark will deploy his legal expertise for Red Rock Securities Law clients executing Regulation D, Regulation CF, and Regulation A offerings. Mark will be engaging in drafting Private Placement Memorandums, Regulation CF Form C filings, and Regulation A Form 1A filings. Mark also has experience with Securities and Exchange filings such as Form 8-Ks, S-1s, S-4s, 10-Qs and 10-Ks.Prior to starting at Red Rock Securities Law, Mark worked at an international law firm and in-house at a large public company, with a focus on securities law, corporate governance, corporate mergers, and corporate acquisitions work.Mark received his J.D. from the University of Texas with honors. While at the University of Texas, Mark was a member of the Texas Law Review and focused his studies on general corporate and securities law. Mark McMonigle is currently licensed in the State of Texas.__________________________________________________________________________An Arizona Licensed Alternative Business Structure Law Firm1536 Cole Blvd., Suite 220Lakewood, Colorado 80401Phone: (720) 586-8610Web:Email: inforedrocksecuritieslawRRSL provides securities and corporate legal services with a focus on securities offering preparation for small and medium size corporate issuers of securities.