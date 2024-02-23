Gaudiano Guides Chalou To Thrilling CSI5* Victory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emanuele Gaudiano added yet another victory to his exploits in Doha as the Italian rider won the CSI5* 1.55m main class at the CHI Al Shaqab on Friday. Under the lights of the magnificent outdoor arena at Al Shaqab, Gaudiano steered the 15-year-old Chalou after a fierce battle in the jump-off, where 19 combinations battled for the top honours.

Only nine pairs managed to stay clear though, with Gaudiano – who has tasted many victories in the HH The Amir International Equestrian Sword Festival and three legs of Doha Tour in the past one month – emerging as winner.

With barely six hundredths of a second difference, Gaudiano and Chalou left French rider Jeanne Sadran and his gelding Kosmo van Hof ter Boone behind. Half a second later and in third place was Malin Baryard-Johnsson of Sweden and in the saddle of mare H&M Indiana.

In fourth was John Whitaker of Britain aboard Equine America Unick du Francport. Pieter Devos of Belgium guided the only 9-year-old BWP mare Casual DV Z faultlessly to the finish line and was noted in fifth place.

Earlier, Abdullah Alsharbatly secured his second CSI5* victory at CHI Al Shaqab after winning the

1 class on Friday. The Saudi rider and his horse Dancing Wolf O.L registered the fastest round in 59.58 secs. Emanuele Gaudiano was second with Vasco 118 in 60.34 secs, while Olivier Perreau of FRA was third with Bresil de Carnaval Santa Rosa in 60.58 secs.

Earlier, the Dressage CDI5* Grand Prix was won by Norway's Isabel Freese and her 12-year-old horse Total Hope OLD. It wasn't an error free performance from the pair but, but their score of 73.19% was enough for victory.

Spain's Jose Daniel Martin Dockx and his stallion Malagueno LXXXIII were second, scoring just under one percent less than the winners. Portugal's Maria Caetano came third with her horse Lusitano Horizonte with 71.07%.

CHI AL SHAQAB Day 2 RESULTS

CSI5* Jump Off 1.55m; Prize money: €165,000

(Rank, Rider, Nationality, Horse, Penalties, Time)

1. Emanuele Gaudiano, ITA, Chalou, 0, 34.49 secs

2. Jeanne Sadran, FRA, Kosmo Van Hof Ter Boone, 0, 34.55 secs

3, Malin Baryard-Johnsson, SWE, H&M Indiana, 0, 35.00 secs

CSI5* . 1.45m; Prize money: €28,200

1. Abdullah Alsharbatly, KSA, Dancing Wolf O.L, 59.58 secs

2. Emanuele Gaudiano, ITA, Vasco 118, 60.34 secs

3. Olivier Perreau, FRA, Bresil de Carnaval Santa Rosa, 60.58 secs.

CSI3* Two Phases 1.45m; Prize money: €28,200

1. Gerfried Puck, AUT, Idiaal Special H.J, 0, 26.43 secs

2. Ibrahim Hani Bisharat, JOR, Happyness, 0, 27.06 secs,

3. Rikke Belinda Barker, DEN, Icloud, 0, 28.99 secs.

CSI3* Two Phases 1.35m; Prize money: €5,000

1. Roberto Previtali, ITA, Hachiko, 0, 22.92 secs

2. Saeed Nasser S A al-Qadi, QAT, Carrera Denfer, 0, 23.50 secs,

3. Moftah al-Dhaheri, UAE, Aden de La Rose, 0, 25.65 secs.

CSI 1* 1.20m Faults and Time; Prize money: €8,000

1. Saad Ahmed al-Saad, QAT, Irschi, 0, 49.79 secs

2. Hussain al-Kharafi, KUW, Miss's Blue S Z, 0, 52.42 secs

3. Ali Hussain al-Nowais, UAE, Celine 267, 0, 53.65 secs

SSC2 - CSICh . Jump Off . 1.10m

1. Sharida Nasser S S al-Kaabi, QAT, Carport, 0, 32.72 secs

1. Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi, QAT, Gabbana M, 0, 32.72 secs

3. Amer Hamad al-Mansoori, QAT, Levant van de Veldhoek, 0, 46.60 secs.

Dressage CDI 5* Grand Prix

(Ranking, Rider, Nationality, Horse, Total)

1) Isabel Freese, NOR, Total Hope Old, 73.196%

2. Jose Daniel Martin Dockx, ESP, Malagueno LXXXIII, 72.283%

3) Maria Caetano, POR, Horizonte 71.065%

Dressage CDN Elementary Medium

1. Maryam Ahmed Alsemaitt, QAT, San Francisco, 66.765%

2) Jassim Mohamed al-Fahd al-Kuwari QAT, Leslie Ann 2, 65.441%

3. Saoud Ahmed al-Boinin, QAT, Hutrine VZ, 64.353%

Dressage CDN Elementary Preliminary

1. Jassim Al Jaham al-Kuwari, QAT, Dorus HH, 68.400%

2. Sheikha Aljawhra Hamad al-Thani, QAT, Givenchy Utopia, 62.200%

3. Hamyan Khalifa al-Kuwari, QAT, Green 59.000%

Para-Dressage CPEDI 3* Para Grand Prix B Grade I

1. Claire Overweg

2. Michail Kalarakis

Para-Dressage CPEDI 3* Para Grand Prix B Grade II

1. Fiona Howard

2. Sho Inaba

3. Pepo Puch

Para-Dressage CPEDI 3* Para Grand Prix B Grade III

1. Maud Haarhuis

2. Lotte Krijnsen

3. Adib El Sarakby

Para-Dressage CPEDI 3* Para Grand Prix B Grade IV

1. Kate Shoemaker

2. Melissa Janssen

3. Bernd Brugger

Best Athlete & Horse Combination

1. Kate Shoemaker & Vianne

2. Fiona Howard & Jagger

3. Maud Haarhuis & Baron

