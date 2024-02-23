Qatar's Shewaiter Wins 3M Springboard Diving Gold

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Mohamed Ahmed Shewaiter won gold in the 30-34 age group category of the 3m springboard diving at the World Aquatics Masters Championship, which began in Doha on Friday. Shewaiter tallied 258.70 points, to finish ahead of Finland's Aatu Keranen (208.90 points) and Austria's Makro Pervan (207.75 points) at the Hamad Aquatic Centre.

