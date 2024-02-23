Match For Hope Raises QR32.3Mn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium witnessed history in the making Friday as the much-awaited 'Match for Hope' charity football event unfolded with a grandeur that left a lasting impact on both sports and philanthropy enthusiasts worldwide.

The initiative, organised by Q Life, a cultural platform under Qatar's International Media Office, in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA) and the Qatar Football Association, surpassed all expectations by raising QR32,301,625 ($8,849,760). The funds will be used to support various EAA initiatives across Mali, Pakistan, Palestine, Rwanda, Sudan, and Tanzania.

Team Chunkz defeated Team AboFlah, 7-5, to be crowned the champion of the friendly match, which brought together an impressive lineup of talent. These comprised renowned content creators and former World Cup legends joining forces on the field.

Mena's most followed content creators, AboFlah and Chunkz, led the two teams, which featured football icons Kaka, Roberto Carlos, Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, David Villa, and Claude Makélélé from Paris Saint-Germain.

The charitable endeavour not only captured the hearts of thousands of football fans and enthusiasts who flocked to the stadium but also garnered significant attention across social media platforms and television networks such as YouTube, Al Kass, and BeinSports.

The Match for Hope charity football event was also accessible people with disabilities, including the blind and visually impaired individuals, according to the organisers. The live broadcast attracted a large viewership, further amplifying the event's global reach and impact.

Beyond the exciting football match, attendees were treated to an array of entertainment shows and wholesome activities for all ages. These included live stage shows and dance performances, DJ mix and a concert that showcased artistes and other performers that enthralled the crowd.

Apart from the fan zone, the two famous content creators also approached fans at the stadium, providing further engagement opportunities and ensuring that the event was a memorable experience for all attendees.

Both Chunkz and AboFlah, captains of their respective teams, are popular for their philanthropic endeavour and unwavering commitment to supporting meaningful causes.

Chunkz, a standout player in previous high-profile charity matches like Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match, has consistently leveraged his platform for social good.

Similarly, AboFlah recently made headlines for his remarkable fundraising efforts in support of refugees, underscoring the transformative power of unity and compassion.

'Match for Hope' serves as a proof to the enduring legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 - hosted for the first time in the Middle East and Arab world.

By harnessing the unifying power of sports, organisers noted that this initiative aims to promote peace and education, fostering positive change in communities around the globe.

