Building A Sustainable Supply Chain

(MENAFN- 3BL) Jeannie Renné-Malone, vice president of global sustainability for VF Corporation, and Tim Tensen, chief operating officer for Terra Genesis, join co-host Andie Wood to discuss regenerative agriculture and the transformative potential of their partnership in fueling product innovation and creating a sustainable supply chain. Learn how this initiative is paving the way for a more environmentally conscious future in the apparel and footwear industry.

