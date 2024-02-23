Kohler's Week Of Service Honors MLK's Legacy, Inspires Action For Community Good

(MENAFN- 3BL) RISING IN ACTION TO HONOR DR. KING



Kohler associates from across the U.S. paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy through a Week of Service-answering the call to action in community causes close to their hearts.



Together, we remember Dr. King's unwavering commitment to civil rights and community service and are inspired to rise in action for the greater good.

Learn more about Kohler's commitment to social impact here.