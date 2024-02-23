CNH Expands Sustainable Innovation Through Investment In AI Company Bem Agro

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH continues to strengthen its tech stack with Ag Tech solutions that make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for farmers around the globe. CNH Ventures , the investment arm of the company, has taken a minority stake in Bem Agro – a Brazilian startup and existing supplier to CNH.

Bem Agro uses AI to convert any type of aerial field image – including those taken from machines, drones and satellites – into Agronomic Mapping Reports. These reports provide vital data that enables farmers to make better decisions about optimizing field operations, allocating resources and increasing yield, while driving improved machine performance, greater productivity and reduced running costs.

This investment follows over five years of successful commercial partnership with Bem Agro. CNH currently uses their mapping solutions on Case IH and New Holland (both brands of CNH) Connected Platforms for sugarcane harvesters, tractors and sprayers in Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand. Together with Bem Agro, CNH will significantly enhance its current and future precision technology solutions, services and reach for agriculture across Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Customer-inspired innovation relies on constant dialogue with the people that use the equipment and technology they produce. That's why the positive feedback from CNH's dealer network and customers was instrumental in driving their strategic investment in the Brazilian startup.

CNH's investment in Bem Agro is a testament to the Company's commitment to innovation, productivity, and sustainability -- to further empower farmers to continue Breaking New Ground.