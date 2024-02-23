Weather Update: Rain, Snow, Hailstorm Alert Issued In THESE States Till 27 February. Check IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a snowfall alert in several parts of the Western Himalayan Region till 25 February. Additionally, the weather office has also issued rainfall alerts in several states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Apart from rain and snowfall alerts, IMD has predicted hot and humid weather to prevail over Kerala on 23 and 24 February Read: 'Hamara 'pehla' snowfall in Pahalgam', Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snow-covered Kashmir with family | See hereSnowfall alertAs per IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26 February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 26 and 27 February Uttarakhand, the weather office has predicted very light to light rain/ thunderstorm at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand and very light to light snowfall at a height of 3000 meters and above in the above-mentioned district.“Dry weather likely to prevail in remaining districts of Uttarakhand,” IMD said Read: Russian skier dead, several missing after avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's GulmargAccording to the weather forecasting agency, light rainfall or snowfall is likely to be expected at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 26 Feb. Similar weather conditions have been predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th February 2024 Read: Winter Games 2024: Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg set to kick-start 4th edition of Khelo India; Details hereRainfall alertThe Meteorological office has predicted the possibility of rainfall and hailstorms in some parts of Madhya Pradesh till the end of this month.\"Currently, there has been light to moderate rainfall occurring in the state for the past several days along with thunder and hailstorm also seen at some places, especially in northern Madhya Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh due to a western disturbance. In the coming days, another western disturbance is arriving from February 24 in the state and apart from it a cycle circulation is formed in Chhattisgarh. A trough line is also formed from Mizoram to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,\" said Ashfaq Hussain, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal. \"As a result of the said situation moisture will appear from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Following this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hailstorms in some places till February 28 and 29. Particularly, there is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in the district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions,\" he added back to IMD, it stated that isolated light to moderate rainfall has been predicted over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand during 23- 27 February, the weather department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh on 26 and 27 February also said, \"hailstorm activity also very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 26 February.\"Delhi weather updateThe MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the \"moderate\" category with a reading of 157, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

