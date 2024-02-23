Jayanth Varma, MPC's Sole Dissenter, On Inflation, Interest Rate And MSP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R. Varma says that he is not worried about the Reserve Bank of India announcing a rate cut before the US Federal Reserve. In an interview to Mint a day after the release of the MPC minutes, Varma said that he expects normalization of interest rates and that his views regarding a rate cut will remain unchanged even if there is the possibility of a hike in minimum support price (MSP) in future. He was the only MPC member to have voted for a rate cut in the February policy meeting. Edited excerpts

MENAFN23022024007365015876ID1107892951