Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Action Movie Collects ₹4 Crore, Competes With Article 370

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Director Aditya Datt's action-packed Bollywood film \"Crakk,\" starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, and Nora Fatehi, recorded a box office collection of ₹4 crore in India Net collection on its first day, according to Sacnilk Jammwal's action thriller \"Crakk\" was released on February 23, sparking curiosity among fans and igniting debates about its potential box office performance.

Also Read | Article 370 reviews: Netizens hail Yami Gautam starrer movie, call it an 'eye opener... must watch'Crakk vs Article 370Despite lacking a major competitor this week, \"Crakk\" shares the spotlight with \"Article 370,\" another new release starring Yami Gautam. This could split ticket sales, impacting both films' performances. Additionally, \"Crakk\" carries a hefty budget, making profitability more challenging Read | Ex-JNU Student Shehla Rashid applauds 'Article 370' movie, says 'inside story of bloodless...'Some cinema lovers were also expected to be drawn to celebrate \"Cinema Lover's Day\" on February 23 with critically-acclaimed fare, further impacting \"Crakk\"'s viewership the positive side, Jammwal's consistent box office pull and the film's action-packed sequences could attract his dedicated fanbase. The presence of popular actors like Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson might also entice some viewers Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 9: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's film mints ₹2.85 croreCrakk review“Too many abs, too little logic,” wrote OTTPlay on the movie.“If you think I am about to talk about the plot of Crakk, how do you discuss something that doesn't even exist?”“Vidyut Jammwal is a good martial artist and has performed his stunts well, like always. Though he falters in the emotional scenes, which are not his forte,” wrote Filmfare.“Crakk: Jeetagaa Toh Jiyegaa delivers on the thrilling action front, offering a refreshing glimpse into the world of extreme sports on the big screen. However, its reliance on predictable tropes and a somewhat underwhelming storyline might leave you wanting more,” as per The Times of India.

MENAFN23022024007365015876ID1107892940