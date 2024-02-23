Sridevi Death Anniversary: 7 Popular Movies Of All Time To Watch NOW

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sridevi, often regarded as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema, has delivered numerous memorable performances throughout her career. Here are seven of her best films that you can enjoy during the weekend

"Lamhe" is a Yash Chopra-directed romantic drama about unusual love and relationships. Sridevi shows her acting range in two roles.

This iconic sci-fi superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur features Sridevi in a memorable role as a journalist named Seema.



Sadma is a poignant tale of love and innocence. Sridevi's portrayal of Nehalata, a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia, is considered one of her finest performances.

This fantasy thriller, directed by Harmesh Malhotra, features Sridevi as a shape-shifting snake woman. Her captivating performance make it a must-watch for fans.



Sridevi makes a remarkable comeback with this heartwarming film directed by Gauri Shinde. Portraying the role of a middle-aged woman striving to learn English.

Sridevi plays the role of a mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter. Her powerful performance received widespread acclaim and reaffirmed her status as a powerhouse performer.



Directed by Yash Chopra, Chandni is a classic romantic drama that showcases Sridevi's acting prowess. Her portrayal of the titular character, alongside Rishi Kapoor.