The Coalition For Integrity Honors The Life Of Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny stood for integrity, transparency, and accountability – the core values of the Coalition for Integrity (C4I). He courageously and persistently fought against corruption in his native Russia but was universally recognized as a global champion of truthfulness. He once noted:“Justice cannot exist without truth, and truth cannot exist without transparency.”

One month ago, before Mr. Navalny's tragic death, C4I's Board of Directors voted unanimously to confer its 2024 Individual Integrity Award to him at its annual Integrity Awards Dinner event to be held on April 16, 2024. Ms. Daria Navalny, Mr. Navalny's daughter, will accept the Award on Mr. Navalny's behalf.

C4I Chair Lucinda Low stated:“C4I's Individual Integrity Award was intended to recognize Alexei Navalny's ongoing and vocal resistance to corrupt authoritarianism; we will now honor a silenced voice – but one that remains strong and inspirational.” She added:“Mr. Navalny was uniquely impactful in the global fight against corruption. What set him apart was his courage, tenacity, and extraordinary ability to simply communicate important ideas.”

Mr. Navalny paid the ultimate price for unwaveringly expressing his strong anti-corruption beliefs. As C4I continues fighting for the same integrity, transparency, and accountability values, the organization honors his memory.

About the Coalition for Integrity

The Coalition for Integrity works with a wide range individuals and organizations to promote integrity and combat corruption in the public and private sectors. The Coalition focuses on active enforcement of global anti-corruption laws, increased integrity and strengthened anti-corruption practices in the private sector, greater transparency and integrity in American governance, and prevention of corruption in international development and foreign assistance. The Coalition works toward its goals by actively engaging leaders in government, business, labor, academia, and civil society.

