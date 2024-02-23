The UWI Mona – Canada-Based Seneca Polytechnic Signs Engineering MOU

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Collaboration in the field of engineering brings opportunities and resources to benefit students and communities.

By The UWI Mona Campus

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of the West Indies Mona (The UWI) and Seneca Polytechnic, out of Toronto, Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster further collaboration between the two institutions, demonstrating their shared vision of offering world-class higher education locally and around the globe. The signing event, which took place at the High Commission of Canada, will further expand the strategic partnerships between Canada and Jamaica aimed at advancing education, research, international cooperation, and cross-cultural exchange.

The UWI Mona's Faculty of Engineering and Seneca's Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering Technology will explore a series of joint activities, including student and faculty exchanges, applied research, sharing of academic programming and best practices as well as professional development activities. Opportunities for students will include both academic and cultural exchanges.

Reacting to this collaboration, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Mona Campus, Professor Densil A Williams said:

“The Mona Campus is pleased to partner with Seneca Polytechnic to offer academic programmes that will enhance the teaching and learning experience of our students as they prepare to operate in a globalized marketplace.

“With the Mona Campus World Class Faculty in Engineering partnering with Seneca to bring both applied and theoretical works to inform our curriculum and strengthen the teaching and learning offerings of both institutions, it can only redound to the benefits of our students who will have a stronger foundation to enter the world of work. The leadership and members of our Faculty of Engineering must be celebrated for their vision and foresight in forging this important partnership.”

Omar Thomas, Deputy Dean for Outreach, Internationalization and Marketing in the Faculty of Engineering also reacting to the partnership stated:

“I think this partnership is very significant at this time.” said. He further stated that“through this partnership, we (UWI and Seneca) can take advantage of a collaborative approach in solving problems that face our world today through student and faculty exchanges, research collaborations and the capacity building that is needed to have a positive impact on economic growth.

“This partnership marks an important milestone to continue to strengthen institutional ties between UWI Mona and Seneca,” said David Agnew, president of Seneca Polytechnic.“I am delighted that our work together mutually benefits our students, faculty and the broader communities with the work that we will be doing.”

This is the second MOU that UWI and Seneca have signed – in Sept. 2023, Seneca signed an MOU with St Augustine (Trinidad) in areas of collaboration such as student, faculty and research initiatives.

The High Commission of Canada in Jamaica commended the efforts of both institutions in establishing this pivotal partnership.

Looking ahead, the High Commission anticipates providing ongoing support where necessary. Furthermore, through its Trade section, the High Commission remains committed to fostering valuable partnerships and collaborations with stakeholders in the education sector.

