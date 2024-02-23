Two Wounded In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked Odesa with drones, damaging a residential building.

Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is attacking the Odesa region with strike drones for the second consecutive night. Enemy shelling damaged a residential building in Odesa and subsequently caused a fire. Two people are currently known to have been injured. The injured were hospitalized in serious condition," the post said.

All concerned services are working at the scene. Search and firefighting operations are ongoing, as people may be under the rubble, Kiper said.