U.S. Senators Call On Johnson To Put Ukraine Aid Bill To Vote

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A U.S. Senate delegation has called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to put to the vote a foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine.

The head of the delegation of U.S. senators, Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York, said this in Lviv on Friday, February 23, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that America, Speaker Johnson and the House Republicans should know that without U.S. aid, Ukraine would lose the war. On the other hand, if Ukraine receives this aid, it will win the war, he said.

Schumer noted that if America turns away from Ukraine, it will have consequences for decades and will mean a loss in diplomatic, political, economic and military terms. The senator added that his delegation had been told that if there were more weapons and ammunition in Avdiivka, the result would have been different.

Following the meetings, Schumer said that Ukraine needs air defense systems, remote demining and long-range ammunition, which will be available in a supplemental package that was voted on in the Senate and is awaiting approval by the House of Representatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with U.S. senators called their visit to Ukraine a serious message from the United States.

The U.S. administration at all levels has consistently called on the House of Representatives to immediately provide aid to Ukraine by passing a foreign aid bill, which the U.S. Senate supported last week.