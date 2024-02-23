Congressman Wilson Sure Ukraine Aid Issue Will Be Resolved In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The delay in the adoption of the bill with an aid package for Ukraine is in no way related to Ukraine itself, but is the result of an internal political debate in the United States, and this issue will be resolved in March.

Joe Wilson, a member of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress from the Republican Party, said this in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The delay of voting in Congress is due to domestic issues, not Ukraine. We have people legitimately concerned about the border of the United States. We have people legitimately concerned about spending $90 billion. These are legitimate concerns. They will be addressed. And I'm just confident that we will continue and never waver from supporting the people of Ukraine," said Wilson, who is also the chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission.

According to him, the decision on this issue will be "within the next month."

"We will be having the issue resolved within the next month. And we've already seen that the U.S. Senate had a 70% vote in favor of the legislation to provide the funding. And in the U.S. House of Representatives we'll have over 300 votes out of 435 that support the funding," the congressman said.

He added that aid to Ukraine had been blocked due to the internal political debate related to border security.

"But the reason people are not supporting the funding is not Ukraine. It's other issues, which is the border of the United States needs to be maintained. And the Biden administration has made errors there that are inexcusable. And then a concern about spending so much money. And so these are legitimate concerns. They will be overcome. And we will stand with Ukraine," Wilson said.

He expressed confidence that "America will stand with Ukraine, with the Ukrainian people."

The U.S. administration at all levels has consistently called on the House of Representatives to immediately ensure the provision of aid to Ukraine by passing a foreign aid bill, which the U.S. Senate supported last week.

In its final vote on February 13, the U.S. Senate supported the bill, which provides $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including $60 billion for Kyiv.