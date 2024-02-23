Russian Troops Injure 1,230 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed 528 children in Ukraine and injured at least 1,230 children.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,758 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of February 23, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 528 children were killed and more than 1,230 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized that the data is not final. Work is underway to establish data in the areas of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 520, Kharkiv - 332, Kherson - 148, Kyiv - 130, Dnipropetrovs'k - 111, Mykolaiv - 101, Zaporizhzhia - 100, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

On February 22, four boys aged 12, 14, 15, and 16 were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kostyantynopilske village in the Donetsk region.

As reported, on February 22, one person was killed and nine injured, including four teenagers, as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Kostyantynopilske in the Kurakhiv community in the Donetsk region.