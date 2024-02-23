Biden Urges State Governors To Encourage Congress To Approve Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has called on U.S. state governors to make efforts to encourage the House of Representatives to immediately pass a bill supporting Ukraine, which was previously supported by the Senate.

The American leader said this on Friday during a meeting with the governors at the White House, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Let me be clear, House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security bill. The bill provides urgent funding for Ukraine and it passed overwhelmingly in the Senate. And there's no question - none, none - if the speaker call for a vote in the House would pass easily today”, U.S. President said.

Instead, the President continued, the speaker dissolved the lower house for vacation.

“I mean, it's just Look, folks all kidding aside, history is watching. A clock is ticking. Brave Ukrainian soldiers. Civilians are dying. Russia is taking Ukraine's territory for the first time in many months. But here in America, the speaker gave the House a two week vacation. They have to come back. They had to come back and get this done”, Joe Biden noted.

announces more than 500 new sanctions against Russi

In this context, he appealed to the governors to urge those who agreed with him to encourage the representatives of Congress to put the bill to a vote and pass it.

“Because failure to support Ukraine in this critical moment will never be forgotten in history”, the US president emphasized.

As reported, on Friday, Joe Biden announced the introduction of more than 500 new sanctions against Russia.