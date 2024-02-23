Hamas Delegation Wrapped Up Visit To Cairo After Meeting Egyptian Officials On Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 24 (NNN-MENA) – A high-level delegation of the Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), wrapped up its visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo yesterday, after meeting senior Egyptian officials on the situation of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The Hamas delegation, headed by the movement's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, held several meetings with Abbas Kamel, head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, to discuss the situation in the Palestinian enclave, the report said.

The two sides discussed ways to put an end to Israel's attacks on the Palestinian people, and the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes.

They also addressed the construction of shelters in the northern Gaza Strip and methods for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the report.

Both sides also discussed a hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, as well as, Israel's plan to restrict Palestinians' entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the report added.– NNN-MENA