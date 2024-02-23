UK, Frontex To Crack Down On Illegal Migration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) and the UK Home Office signed on Friday a working arrangement to pave the way for close cooperation in border management and security.

The signing of the document will provide the UK with access to new levers and intelligence to make the UK and EU's borders safer and more secure, according to a statement from the UK Home Office.

The long-term plan also emphasises our shared commitment for close co-operation to tackle organised immigration crime and secure borders against illegal migration, be it in the Channel, along the EU's border or further afield.

Hailing the agreement, Home Secretary James Cleverly said, "This government has a plan to break the model of the smuggling gangs, end the abuse of our asylum system and stop the boats."

"The plan is working with crossings down by a third - but we must go further.

"Organised immigration crime and people smuggling are global challenges that require shared solutions and ambitions," Secretary Cleverly noted.

"Our landmark working arrangement between the UK and Frontex is another crucial step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping the boats," he added. (end)

