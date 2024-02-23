Blinken: Israeli Settlement Expansions Inconsistent With International Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it has been longstanding US policy, under Republican and Democratic administrations alike, that new (Israeli) settlements in (the occupied Palestinian territories) are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace.

"They're also inconsistent with international law," he affirmed in a press conference in Buenos Aires on Friday at the end of a trip to Brazil and Argentina.

"Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion," he said, expressing disappointment at reports that Israel plans to expand the Jewish settlements in the Palestinian West Bank.

Meanwhile, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby reaffirmed that Blinken's comments outlined a position that has been consistent over a range of Republican and Democratic administrations.

"If there's an administration that is being inconsistent, it was the previous one," he said, referring to the administration of ex-president Donald Trump.

On November 18, 2019, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said Trump administration was reversing the Obama administration's approach towards the Israeli settlements.

"After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan.

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law," Pompeo added. (end)

