CENTCOM Forces Foil Houthis Attacks On Red Sea Vessels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday its forces conducted self-defense strikes against four Iranian-backed Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) that were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards the Red Sea.

The airstrikes took place at approximately 5 p.m. (Sanaa time), yesterday, according to a press release from the command.

On February 23, between 3:30 and 5 a.m., CENTCOM forces shot down three Houthi one-way attack UAV near several commercial ships operating in the Red Sea. There was no damage to any ships.

CENTCOM forces identified the UAVs and ASCMs and determined they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region.

These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels. (end)

