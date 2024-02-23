Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139246 LONDON -- The National Union of Kuwaiti Students, UK-branch, opens the renovated premises and museum amid celebrations of Kuwait's 63rd Independence Day and 33rd Liberation Day



3139249 WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the new Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace.

3139253 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command forces conduct strikes against four Houthi drones and two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles.

3139252 VIENNA -- A Vienna court convicts former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz guilty of perjury during a probes into corruption charges against his government. (end)

gb









MENAFN23022024000071011013ID1107892731