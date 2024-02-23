(MENAFN- Baystreet) Markets to Enjoy Shortened Holiday Week

U.S. Inflation Figures, Retail Sales Due Next Week
Canadian Jobs in Focus Next Week
U.S. Jobs Reports Due Next Week
Bank Rate Decision Due Next Week

GDP Figures Due in Canada Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

New home sales (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) (Q4) EPS for gain of 32 cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) (Q4) EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBA) (Q4) EPS of $3.14, compared to $3.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Featured Earnings Africa Oil Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Algoma Central Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter. Cargojet Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 88 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter. Emera Incorporated (T) (Q4) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (Jan.) Consumer confidence (Feb.) Featured Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) (Q4) EPS of $1.68, compared to $2.28 in the prior-year quarter.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) (Q4) EPS of 39 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) (Q4) EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.13 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Featured Earnings Bank of Montreal (T) (Q1) EPS of $3.06 compared to $2.81 in the prior-year quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter. Ovintiv Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.62, compared to $2.47 the prior-year quarter. Parkland Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 65 cents, compared to $1.28 the prior-year quarter. Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

GDP (first revision) (Q4)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Jan.)

Advanced retail inventories (Jan.)

Advanced wholesale inventories (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) (Q4) EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) (Q4) EPS of $1.11, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)EPS for loss of 49 cents, compared to loss of 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Dec.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 88,300 (-0.5%) in November, following a decline of 24,000 (-0.1%) in October. Featured Earnings Capital Power Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 78 cents, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter. EQB Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.86, compared to $3.80 in the prior-year quarter. George Weston Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.84, compared to $3.36 in the prior-year quarter. Kinaxis Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of Feb. 24) Personal Income (Jan.) Personal Spending (Jan.) Pending Home Sales (Jan.) Featured Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) (Q4) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) (Q4) EPS of $1.62, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) (Q4) EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead GDP (Dec.) Real gross domestic product grew 0.2% in November, with goods-producing industries increasing 0.6% and services-producing industries edging up 0.1%.

Featured Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.95 compared to $1.83 in the prior-year quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q1) EPS of 98 cents, compared to one dollar in the prior-year quarter.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.57 in the prior-year quarter. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.16, compared to $2.59 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Featured Earnings

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ: RDNT) (Q4) EPS of 11 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB (Q3) EPS of $2.54, compared to $2.91 in the prior-year quarter.

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS) (Q1) EPS of 39 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.







Canada Featured Earnings Boralex Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 45 cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter. Canadian Western Bank (T) (Q1) EPS of 91 cents, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

