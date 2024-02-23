Ukraine’S Grain Exports Rise In February

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In February, Ukraine's grain exports totaled nearly 4.3 million tons, surpassing last year's 3.8 million tons, per Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture. The ministry did not provide reasons for this increase.









So far, in the July–June 2023–24 marketing season, Ukraine's grain exports have decreased to approximately 28.2 million tons from 30.8 million tons the previous year.



The exports comprised 11 million tons of wheat, 15.2 million tons of corn, and 1.56 million tons of barley.



Ukraine traditionally exports most of its grains through the deep-water ports of the Black Sea.



The Ukrainian government anticipates a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grains and oilseeds in 2023, expecting an exportable surplus of about 50 million tons for the 2023–24 period.





Background

Before the conflict with Russia, Ukrain was a leading global grain exporter, crucial for global food security.



The February exports of 4.3 million tons, though an increase from the previous year, are still below pre-war levels, highlighting the impact of ongoing disruptions.



Despite these challenges, the resilience of Ukraine's agricultural sector is evident in the gradual recovery of exports.



The government's anticipation of a substantial harvest in 2023 suggests potential for returning to pre-war export capacities.



This resilience is vital not just for Ukraine's economy but also for stabilizing global grain supplies.

