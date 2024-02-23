Brazil Leads In Processed Food Exports Again

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil remained the top global exporter of processed foods, delivering 72.1 million tons, up 11.4% from the previous year.



This made it the leader for the second year, surpassing the U.S., which exported 54.9 million tons.



The main buyers were China, 22 Arab League nations, and the EU , focusing on sugar, animal proteins, and soybean meal.



Despite this volume, Brazil ranked fifth in export value at $62 billion (R$306.3 billion or $61.26 billion), behind the U.S., the Netherlands, Germany, and France.



João Dornellas, Abia's president, called for diversifying Brazil's export portfolio.







He pointed out the industry's 24% unused capacity as a growth chance. This growth could boost jobs and income, benefiting everyone.



Since 2019, exports have surged by 51.8% in volume and 82% in value.



Brazil has broadened its export range to include processed meats and soy oil, enhancing its agricultural export value.



The industry's revenue was R$1.161 trillion (approximately $232.2 billion) in 2023, making up 10.8% of Brazil's GDP. Domestic sales, boosted by a lower inflation rate of 1.02%, rose by 4.5% in real terms.



However, growth in exports slowed to 1.9%, influenced by currency changes.



Lower costs for packaging and fuel helped the industry, even as prices for some crops fell and others rose.



Last year, the food sector added 70,000 direct jobs and 280,000 indirect ones, showing a 3.7% increase in employment.



With 38,000 companies, the sector processes 61% of Brazil's farm produce, highlighting its significant role in the economy and global food supply.

Background

Brazil leads in processed food exports by volume, with key competitors being:





The United States follows with $89.3 billion in exports, thanks to a diversified sector.excels in export value due to efficient agriculture and strategic location.Germany outranks Brazil in value, offering a wide range of high-quality foods.France: Known for quality produce and dairy, France also surpasses Brazil in expor value.Although Brazil tops in volume, focusing on sugar, soybean meal, and proteins, it seeks to enhance export value.This goal involves diversifying its exports to include higher-value processed foods.By improving quality, entering new markets, and innovating, Brazil aims to rise in the global rankings, increasing both the quantity and economic value of its exports.