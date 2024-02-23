Health Crisis In Guatemala: Paralysis Outbreak Sparks Alert

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guatemala faces a serious health crisis with an outbreak of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). This condition has immobilized 63-year-old William Chávez and 71 others.



The Health Ministry reports around 100 cases, approaching a significant portion of the usual yearly figures.



The outbreak is mainly in Suchitepéquez, Retalhuleu, and Sololá. In response, Suchitepéquez paused school for 20 days. This measure reflects the outbreak's severity.



Chávez, now a retired teacher, began experiencing symptoms two months ago, leading to paralysis.



Initially, his condition was a mystery. However, a private clinic diagnosed him with GBS. He now receives nerve treatments and therapy to regain mobility.







This outbreak is the first of its kind, says Edgar Santos, the Ministry's epidemiology director.



GBS attacks the nervous system, causing weakness and sensory issues. It often follows certain infections.



In Cuyotenango, concerns over water quality have emerged. Reports indicate fecal contamination in the water supply.



There were also doubts about smuggled chicken as a potential cause. However, this theory remains unconfirmed.



The Health Ministry urges calm, noting GBS's non-contagious nature. They recommend basic hygiene practices to prevent further spread. This situation demands ongoing vigilance.



Chávez's doctor predicts a recovery period of 8 to 10 months. Guatemala's healthcare system, already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, now faces another challenge.



The country waits for more water test results to clarify the outbreak's origins and connection to GBS.

