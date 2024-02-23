Peru Advances In Disaster Management With New Data Center

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's Defense Ministry, led by Major General Walter Astudillo Chávez, inaugurated a modern data center at Cenepred.









This center, powered by Huawei technology , aims to boost Peru's disaster response by improving data management for emergencies and natural disasters.



At the launch, marking Cenepred's 13th anniversary, Astudillo emphasized the center's role in enhancing disaster risk management capabilities.









The data center supports Sigrid, enhancing disaster response by providing access to vital data, streamlining efforts.



The initiative highlights Peru's commitment to using technology for better disaster preparedness.















Yet, challenges remain in budget allocation and execution for disaster prevention, with some regions like Cajamarca and Piura noted for low spending on disaster prevention.



Conversely, Huánuco shows commendable budget use in this area.



This disparity underscores the need for a cultural shift towards more proactive disaster management strategies.



Complementing government actions, UNICE focuses on building disaster resilience among children and adolescents.



Advocating for integrated public policy to support youth well-being through health, nutrition, education, and comprehensive measures.



However, this approach values inclusivity, equity, and humanitarian principles.









In short, Peru's proactive stance combines technology, policy, and community resilience, positioning it as a global leader in disaster mitigation.









