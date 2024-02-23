Brazil’S Beach Soccer Team Marches Into Semifinals With Impressive Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's beach soccer team advances to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 semifinals, defeating Japan 8-4.



This victory marks a significant comeback for Brazil, as they had not reached this stage in the last two editions of the tournament.









The Brazilian team, lauded for its dynamic play, awaits the winner of Iran vs. host UAE match for a final berth.

















Brazil, with their ninth semifinal appearance, eyes their sixth World Cup title, having won previously in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2017.



The match against Japan showcased Brazil 's offensive strength, with goals spread across all three periods.















Alisson, Bruno Xavier, and Rodrigo scored in the first period. Filipe, Brendo, and Edson Hulk extended the lead in the second. Alisson and Catarino added goals in the third.









Japan rallied in the third with goals from Yamada, Oba (twice), and Kawai, showcasing resilience and skill.

















Brazil advances in the tournament, aiming for the championship, showcasing talent and tradition as a global beach soccer powerhouse.









