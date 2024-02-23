Vale Reports Profit Dip And Partners With Anglo American

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale reported a $2.4 billion net profit for Q4 2023, down 35% from the previous year, per their latest financial report.









This decline was notably influenced by a $1.2 billion provision related to the Samarco dam failure and potential global settlements with Brazilian authorities.



For the full year of 2023, Vale's net profit plummeted by 58% to $8 billion from 2022.



Despite challenges, Vale saw a 37% rise in Q4 adjusted EBITDA to $6.3 billion, boosted by operational improvements and iron ore prices.



Overall, 2023 saw Vale's adjusted EBITDA reach $19 billion, a 9% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to lower average prices for iro ore, copper, and nickel.













Mining giant's quarterly net revenue rises 9.3% to $13B, totaling $41 annually, down 4.7% from previous year.









In Q4, Vale allocated $1.2 billion for the Samarco dam burst, aiming for a comprehensive agreement with Brazilian authorities.



Iron ore's average sale price per ton reached $128.30, showing a 30% year-over-year increase.









Vale reported a $1.64 billion capex for October-December and a net debt of $9.56 billion, up 21% from last year.









The company's leverage, measured by net debt over adjusted EBITDA, rose to 0.5 times in Q4, up 25% from 2022.









CEO Bartolomeo highlights surpassing 2023 iron ore production at 321 million tons, showcasing improved asset and process reliability.









Furthermore, Vale announced a dividend payment of $2.4 billion in March 2024, equivalent to R$2.73 per share.



Bartolomeo mentions Vale's partnership with Anglo American, where Vale acquired a 15% stake in Minas-Rio for $157.5 million.









The deal, subject to adjustments, includes benefits from Vale's Serpentina mine as part of the agreement with Anglo American.









This strategic collaboration highlights Vale's ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen its global mining sector position.

