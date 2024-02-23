(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Elite Cars reveals Zenvo Aurora for the first time in MENA. The newest model comes in two distinct and purposeful derivatives, the Agil (L) and Tur (R), and will be limited to just 50 pieces of each model.

Dubai, UAE – The Elite Cars, the authorized distributor of Danish-brand Zenvo Automotive across the MENA region, launched the Zenvo Aurora on February 21, 2024. Inspired by the majestic Aurora Borealis, the launch event took place under the stars in the UAE at Atlantis The Royal located on Palm Jumeirah. The newest model comes in two distinct and purposeful derivatives, the Agil and Tur, and will be limited to just 50 pieces of each model. Notably, nearly 50% of the highly-anticipated models have already been booked pre-production.

Mr. Mahmoud Imran, Sales and Operations Manager at The Elite Cars and Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Zenvo, Mr. Jens Sverdrup, introduced the eagerly awaited hypercar. The grand reveal was orchestrated by a synchronised light performance that emulated the graceful and impactful movements of the Aurora Borealis.

Renowned for crafting artisan hypercars, Zenvo stands out with the Aurora as its lightest and most innovative model to date, starting at Euros 2.590 million (approximately AED 11-12 million). It features the most powerful V12 engine ever fitted to a road car. At the heart a 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine paired with a lightweight electric motors producing 1850 hp for the Tur and 1450 hp for the Agil.

Designed by in-house chief designer, Christian Brandt, both derivatives bring Danish artistry and ingenuity to the hypercar market for the first time, inspired by the famous 'form follows function' design language. Utilising Formula 1 technologies and processes, the Aurora is designed with driving pleasure in mind, achieving the 0-100km/h sprint in as little as 2.3 seconds, and to a top speed of 450 km/h. With both two- and four-wheel-drive drivetrains, it can travel up to 35 km on pure electric power.

Both models feature a lightweight chassis design, cleanly channelling the airflow through the structure to aid downforce and stability. The aerodynamically aggressive Aurora Agil features a stripped-out cabin and rear-wheel drive system as standard, tipping the scales at 1,300kg, with a clear focus on track driving. While the more classically styled Aurora Tur offers elevated luxury and is a permanent four-wheel-drive, with two additional electric motors on the front wheels providing 200 bph each, enhancing speed and stability for road driving.

[L-R] Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Zenvo, Mr Jens Sverdrup, Mr Tamer Abu Khalaf, Co-Founder at The Elite Cars, and Mr. Mahmoud Imran, Sales and Operations Manager at The Elite Cars.

“We are filled with immense pride as we officially unveil the limited-edition Zenvo Aurora in the UAE as the authorised distributor for the brand across the region. This partnership between The Elite Cars and Zenvo is a natural synergy, as we both share a deep passion for automotive excellence, a commitment to exceeding expectations and a dedication to providing clientele with the greatest in luxury and performance,” said Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Co-Founder at The Elite Cars.“With the UAE as a global hub of luxury, the Zenvo Aurora represents the pinnacle of artisanal craftsmanship for automotive enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike, offering an unparalleled ownership experience.”

“We are thrilled to be unveiling the Zenvo Aurora for the first time in the UAE market with our partners The Elite Cars,” explains the Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Zenvo, Mr. Jens Sverdrup.“The new model is best described as an equilibrium of extremes. We just wanted to build an uncompromised driver's car, which delivered on every level, but without any one aspect negatively impacting another. The outcome has given us two models, which complement each other, deliver true driving pleasure and, almost as a byproduct, offer incredible performance.”