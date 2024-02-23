US Coast Guard Cutter Thetis Disrupts Illegal Narcotics Trafficking During Caribbean Deployment

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KEY WEST, USA – The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) returned to their homeport in Key West on Friday following a 62-day patrol in the Central Caribbean Sea.

Thetis worked in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force-South alongside partners to deter illegal narcotics trafficking in the Central Caribbean. With an embarked MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron and support from the USS Farragut (DDG 99), Thetis interdicted approximately 2,646 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $34.8 million.

Thetis pursued two cases while patrolling the region and conducted law enforcement operations through close coordination with multiple maritime patrol aircraft and other Coast Guard assets. With the Farragut, Thetis interdicted more than 2,094 pounds of cocaine.

In another case, Thetis interdicted a go-fast vessel, resulting in the detainment of two suspected narcotics traffickers and the seizure of 441 pounds of cocaine.

“The cases we encountered on this patrol emphasize the importance of collaboration across departments and agencies in deterring the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States,” said Master Chief Petty Officer AJ Gibson, the command chief of Thetis.“I am extremely proud of the adaptability and determination displayed by our crew in successfully completing the mission.”

Thetis is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100. Their primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of US Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

