(MENAFN- Pressat) Wrestlers Slam Testicular Cancer Stigma

ICW and Cahonas Scotland join forces to raise awareness of testicular cancer

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) is proud to announce its latest event, "ICW Boots Yer Baws," which will be held in association with the charity Cahonas Scotland. The event, aptly named with a nod to Scottish slang and comedy legend Billy Connolly, will take place on Sunday 28 April at The Garage in Glasgow.

"ICW Boots Yer Baws" is not just another wrestling event – it's a platform to raise awareness about testicular cancer and support Cahonas Scotland in their mission to educate and promote early detection. The charity is dedicated to raising awareness about testicular cancer, emphasising the importance of education and regular self-checks.

Cahonas CEO Ritchie Marshall said "We are absolutely delighted to team up with the ultimate tag team partner, ICW, in our crucial fight against testicular cancer. This collaboration is a powerful move, not only to spotlight this important issue but also to tackle the stigma and embarrassment that often surrounds it. With ICW's support, we are confident that we'll bring this conversation into the mainstream, raising awareness and ensuring that cases are detected earlier. Early detection means more effective treatment and significantly higher survival rates."

The event will feature a night of thrilling wrestling matches and special appearances, all aimed at spreading the message of early detection and self-checks for males. Additionally, a JustGiving page will be set up for fans to make direct donations to Cahonas Scotland.

Current ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Jack Jester (real name Lee Greig), also known as Darren from the BBC Scotland sitcom "The Scotts," promises fans a night to remember.

"ICW is the perfect partner for Cahonas Scotland to raise awareness of the excellent work the charity does in a way that's fun but most of all, informative. I'm proud to be one of the faces helping launch the event, it's sure to be one to remember."

Tickets for ICW Boots Yer Baws are available now on Universe. Fans around the world can catch the event live on TrillerTV+.

