Türkiye 'Neutralizes' 60 Terrorists Over Past Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye“neutralized'' 60 terrorists over the last week,
including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and
Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
A total of 458 terrorists have been“neutralized'' in operations
against all terrorist organizations, particularly the
PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, Daesh/ISIS, and FETO, with 184 in northern Iraq
and 274 in northern Syria since Jan. 1, 2024, ministry spokesman
Zeki Akturk told the media at a briefing in the capital Ankara.
He said 824 terrorists have been“neutralized'' in Operation
Claw-Lock so far, that was launched in April 2022 to target the PKK
terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and
Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.
Ankara's“anti-terror operations in the region will continue
with determination,” he added.
Turkish authorities use the term“neutralize'' to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian
offshoot.
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare
Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.
FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the
defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and
2,734 wounded in Türkiye.
- 27,631 attempts to illegally cross border prevented
Akturk also state that the security forces apprehended 201
people, including five terrorists, who attempted to illegally cross
the borders into Türkiye over the past week.
He added, that another 3,094 people have been prevented from
crossing the borders in the last seven days.
“Thus, the number of people apprehended while attempting to
illegally cross our borders has risen to 1,347 from Jan. 1 until
today. The number of people who have been prevented from crossing
the border (this year) is also 27,631,” the ministry spokesman
said.
Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who
want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those
fleeing war and persecution.
The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than
any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its
borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107892491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.