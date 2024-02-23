Latvia Has Spent At Least EUR 650 Million To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation, Latvia has provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of at least EUR 650 million.

According to Ukroinform, this was reported by Delfi with reference to the State Chancellery of Latvia.

This includes state aid, support provided by various societies and non-governmental organizations. In general, Latvia 's support for Ukraine is close to 1% of GDP.

According to Egita Diure, a representative of the Latvian State Chancellery, more than 370 million out of 650 million is military equipment transferred from the resources of the Ministry of Defense: "These are drones, helicopters, weapons, equipment, ammunition, anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft missiles, and fuel."

As noted, refugees from Ukraine have been provided with EUR 170 million in assistance, ranging from food packages to social benefits and funds for learning the Latvian language.

Latvia has also made international contributions of EUR 36 million to the European Peace Fund, the UN Children's Fund, NATO's assistance program for Ukraine, etc. More than EUR 12 million has been invested in the reconstruction of Chernihiv region. Ukraine has also received humanitarian aid in the amount of EUR 48 million.

In addition, businesses and individuals donated food, clothing, and cars, and volunteers across Latvia wove camouflage nets, prepared trench candles, and knitted socks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, speaking at a Saeima session dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said it was necessary to adopt a long-term program to support Ukraine .

Photo: F64