Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russia's A-50 Aircraft

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk has confirmed the downing of another Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

He announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Bayan, where are you? An A-50 with the call sign 'Bayan' stopped flying! I congratulate the occupiers on Defender of the Fatherland Day!" Oleshchuk wrote.

He thanked Ukraine's military intelligence agency and all those who ensured the necessary result.

Ukraine hits two Russian command planes over the Sea of Azov

On January 14, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and hit an Il-22M11 plane over the Sea of Azov.