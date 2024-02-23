Drones And Artillery: Russians Attack Nikopol District 11 Times In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"While Dnipro was recovering from a hard night, explosions were heard in the Nikopol district. It was loud because of drone strikes and artillery shelling. In total, there were 11 attacks during the day.

The Russians attacked the district center, the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities," the post reads.

Russians shelldistrict with artillery and drones

Two private houses were damaged. The same number of outbuildings were damaged, another one was destroyed. An enterprise was destroyed, a car was hit.

No people were injured.

Earlier it was reported that in Dnipro, the bodies of two dead people were found under the rubble of a house hit by an enemy drone. Eight more people were injured.