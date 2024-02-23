Zelensky Says Denmark Played Key Role In Unblocking Decision On F-16S For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark played a key role in unblocking the decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, and Ukraine is grateful for Danish support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Lviv on Friday, February 23, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We in Ukraine are proud of our relations with Denmark, which were achieved thanks, in particular, to your leadership, Mette. Ukraine is grateful for every manifestation of Danish support for our country, for our people, and for international law. Together - Ukraine and Denmark - we were really able to give our countries and all of Europe new security prospects," Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanked the Danish society "for such constant daily powerful support, for such an attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians."

"I want to remind you that it was Denmark that played a key role in unblocking the decision on F-16s for Ukraine. Metter, Ms. Prime Minister, I thank you personally. We are currently working to ensure that Ukrainian F-16s begin to really protect the Ukrainian skies. And today there is also a new defense package from Denmark, and, by the way, it is already the 15th one: ammunition, drones and other weapons that our soldiers are waiting for," Zelensky said.

He also mentioned cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark in the field of reconstruction.

"I am grateful to Denmark for this work, especially in Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv region. And this is an example for many other countries," Zelensky said.

He also noted the launch of the export financing program through Denmark's Export and Investment Fund to support the supply of equipment to Ukraine.

"That's what really helps. The more joint results we achieve, the more obvious will be the inability of Russia to achieve its aggressive goals," Zelensky said.

In addition, he thanked Denmark for working together on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo credit: Anastasiia Smolienko